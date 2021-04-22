Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
China parries question on 'complete disengagement' at LAC

China today parried questions on India’s assertion that issues related to complete disengagement and situation at LAC cannot be swept under the carpet and should not be treated as a matter of perspective. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said  at his media briefing in Beijing that it was committed to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as it urged India to put the boundary issue at an appropriate position and meet it halfway for the long-term development of the bilateral ties.

In a straight talk, India’s Ambassador to China Vikram Misri in his recent address to the India-China dialogue forum said that the tendency to characterize the issues related to complete disengagement as a matter of perspective is inadvisable.

Without giving any reason for delay in complete disengagement, Wang said that both sides held in-depth and candid talks on resolving the disengagement from the remaining areas of Eastern Ladakh after the withdrawal from Pangong Tso lake area.

In his address, Mr Misri said the ‘sustainable solution’ to the ‘present difficulties’ in the Sino-India relations must be based on mutual sensitivity and respect and paves the way for maximizing our mutual interests. 

