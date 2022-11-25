China: Massive labour protest reported at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory against zero Covid policy

WEB DESK

In China, a massive labour protest has been reported at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory against its zero Covid policy. Labourers and workers at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory held protests on the factory campus, where they have had to stay since a closed-loop system was announced to counter the spread of COVID19 without compromising productivity under the Zero Covid policy.

Videos of the violence in Zhengzhou showed masked labourers facing off police in protective suits. The violence comes as Chinese city Zhengzhou, which is home to a flagship iPhone factory again tightened its COVID-19 measures making it the only major economy still subscribed to full lockdowns to face virus outbreaks.