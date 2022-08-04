FreeCurrencyRates.com

China initiates its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan

China has initiated its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan this morning after United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the island yesterday. Her visit sparked a furious reaction from Beijing, which vowed punishment and announced military drills in the seas around Taiwan — some of the world’s busiest waterways.

The exercises, which began around 0400 GMT, involve live-firing, according to state media. State broadcaster CCTV reported that six major areas around the island have been selected for this actual combat exercise and during this period, relevant ships and aircraft are directed not to enter the relevant waters and airspaces.

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

