China ends quarantine for overseas travellers amid COVID-19 surge

China has lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from today, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in COVID -19 cases. From today onwards, inbound travellers to China will no longer be required to quarantine. Beijing last month began a dramatic dismantling of a hardline virus strategy that had enforced mandatory quarantines and gruelling lockdowns. The containment policy has tanked China’s economy and sparked nationwide protests.