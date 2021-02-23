China detains 7 persons for defaming PLA soldiers who died during Galwan Valley clash

AMN/ WEB DESK
Chinese Police have detained seven persons for posting derogatory comments online defaming Chinese soldiers who died during the Galwan Valley clash with India in June 2020. The State media reported that the netizens came from different parts of the country with ages ranging from 19 to 40.
China recently unveiled the details of the deaths of Chinese soldiers for the first time, prompting many to flood social media with emotions running high. China had passed a law in 2018 that made it illegal to defame a country’s martyrs and under the law several popular Chinese bloggers have had their accounts suspended for insulting heroes.