India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
NEET-UG results declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2021 10:42:32      انڈین آواز

China continues with ambiguous border restrictions policy, no respite from Zero COVID-19 policy yet

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday parried a question on visas for family members of Indians working in China. China has recently allowed visa applications for the family members of qualified foreign workers from the US and Australia working in Beijing and other Chinese cities. On a question to extend the provision to the families of Indians working in China, foreign ministry spokesperson said it will timely adjust the relevant policies in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, China’s top respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan has said the country will not give up its zero-tolerance towards Covid-19 policy any time soon, effectively indicating that Beijing will continue to keep its international borders closed or heavily controlled for the foreseeable future. Zhong Nanshan, who formulated China’s anti-Covid policy early last year backed Zero COVID-19 policy and said the policy has helped put down local outbreaks and it is less costly than living with Covid-19 or reintroducing restrictions each time outbreaks recur. However, experts say the policy is giving diminishing returns as the pandemic has prolonged and people are fatigued with repeated virus curbs.

In a major outbreak in July-August, China counted a total of over 1,200 local infections. The ongoing outbreak is mostly concentrated in northern China. The country has now recorded 631 cases across 17 provincial areas since October 17. China’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 93 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16 new imported cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest in a single day in recent weeks. Nine cases were reported in capital Beijing, which has already imposed several curbs restricting the travel of the city residents to other parts of the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

AMN Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports ...

Hockey India condemns Sjoerd Marijne’s malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Wednesday lashed out at former women’s team chief coach Sjo ...

Indian Akash Kumar takes on Kazakh pugilists for a place in final of AIBA World Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 3 November: Akash Kumar is the lone Indian challenger left in contention at A ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz