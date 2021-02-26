China celebrates traditional ‘Lantern Festival’

AMN/ WEB DESK

China is celebrating its traditional Lantern festival today. Celebrated on the 15th day of the first Chinese lunar month, the Lantern Festival traditionally marks the end of the Chinese New Year also known as ‘Spring Festival’ period.

In 2021, China ushered into Lunar New Year – the ‘Year of the Ox’ on 12th February.

The Lantern Festival is also the first full moon night in the Chinese calendar, marking the return of spring and symbolizing the reunion of family.

According to China’s various folk customs, people get together on the night of the Lantern Festival to celebrate with different activities.

Lantern Festival customs and activities vary regionally including lighting and enjoying lanterns, appreciating the bright full moon, setting off fireworks, flying drones, guessing riddles written on lanterns, eating tangyuan or dumplings, lion dances, dragon dances, and walking on stilts.

People will go out to look at the moon, send up flying lanterns, fly bright drones, have a meal, and enjoy time together with family and friends in parks and natural areas.

After the Lantern Festival, generally all New Year decorations are taken down.

This year Chinese people celebrated the Spring Festival with a mixed feeling as many could not travel for family reunions due to COVID-19 regulations.

Celebrations were quite due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.