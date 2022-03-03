FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2022 10:44:49      انڈین آواز

China can play important role in ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine: France

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

French ambassador to China Laurent Bili said that China can play a particularly important role in promoting negotiations and ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as the Ukraine crisis deepens. In a written interview with a local media outlet, he said “It is in this sense that the EU and China have carried out a series of contacts at different levels in recent days.”

As intense fighting is continuing in Ukrainian cities, senior officials from Moscow and Kyiv were set for a second round of negotiations since the war broke out. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with China abstaining from the vote. China’s banking regulator said on Wednesday that China will not join in sanctions on Russia that have been led by the West.

Bili said, with the assistance of EU partners and others, France and Germany stand ready to facilitate the restoration of peace in Ukraine. China’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called for peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis through diplomatic efforts. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a Wednesday press briefing, “China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine.” The Ukrainian Foreign minister urged the Chinese Foreign Minister on Tuesday during a phone call to mediate for a ceasefire as the war escalates.

French President Emmanuel Macron since the beginning of the crisis has worked to engage in dialogue with all stakeholders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, EU partners, the United States, and China in hopes of de-escalating tensions, Bili said. France, the only nuclear power in the EU, occupies the rotating presidency of the bloc in the first half of 2022. Macron has held talks with Zelensky and Putin to seek all possible ways to end the invasion of Ukraine.

France and its partner countries foresaw the terrible prospect of war in Europe, Bili said. “We, therefore, made every effort to avoid an escalation of the situation and to resolve the crisis through dialogue,” he said. The efforts include working with Germany to advance dialogue within the framework of the “Normandy format”, a mechanism for discussing Ukraine issues established in 2014 by Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany, as well as promoting discussions with allies on the security of the European continent, Bili said. There was still a chance for peace, but Russia opted for war, he said.

France understands the special relationship between China and Russia as well as China’s desire to address the concerns of all parties, Bili said. France welcomes China’s statement that one country’s security cannot come at the expense of others’ security and cannot undermine the sovereignty and security of other countries in pursuit of its own absolute military superiority and security, the ambassador said. In the coming days, the 27 EU member states are expected to adopt a new European defense doctrine the Strategic Compass, which will provide a collective roadmap for creating a safer world for all, Bili said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Five-including 4 from Tamil Nadu-share lead at Senior Nationals Chess

Harpal Singh Bedi  Five Players - Including four from  Tamil Nadu -GM Gukesh D ; GM Iniyan P, GM Arav ...

Spotlight on Vani and Amandeep in the 4th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Aamby Valley,(Maharashtra )1 March :  Spotlight will be on  Vani Kapoor, back a ...

India is fully prepared for Women’s Hockey  World Cup: Sushila Chanu

Harpal Singh Bedi Veteran halfback Sushila Chanu for the Monday asserted that India is fully prepared  for ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart