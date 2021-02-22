China arrests 3 persons for insulting, spreading false information about PLA Galwan soldiers

WEB DESK

China has arrested three persons for publishing online comments which were considered false and insulting towards the PLA soldiers, who fought in the China-India border clash at Galwan eight months ago. As reported by Chinese state media citing a statement by the local police, a 25-year-old person surnamed Yang was sent to seven days of detention in Sichuan’s Mianyang area on Sunday for having posted smears toward the PLA soldiers, who fought in the China-India border clash.



Another 28-year-old person surnamed Chen, was arrested in Beijing for publishing insulting comments in a group chat about the PLA soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley clash, a notice published on the official WeChat account of the Beijing police on Sunday said. The case is undergoing further investigation.



A third person, an online blogger was arrested by police in Nanjing in East China’s Jiangsu Province, detained, surnamed Qiu and known as Labixiaoqiu online, for insulting the fallen soldiers on Saturday. As reported by state media, Qiu was arrested for the offense of stirring up trouble that brought about a severe negative social impact according to a statement issued by the Nanjing Public Security Bureau on Saturday. Qiu’s Weibo account with more than 2.5 million followers was also suspended. His arrest was among the most discussed topics online.



After eight months, China on Friday unveiled for the first-time details of the Chinese soldiers who died in the border clash with the Indian military in Galwan Valley at LAC, prompting many to flood social media platforms to mourn the late soldiers. Thousands of messages including many abusive messages, have also been sent to the Indian Embassy in Beijing’s account on Chinese social media platform Weibo, expressing anger over the four deaths.