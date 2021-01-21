China announces sanctions on 28 officials of former Trump admin

AMN/ WEB DESK

China announced sanctions on 28 former Trump administration officials after they left office on Wednesday, including former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

In a statement, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and UN ambassador, Kelly Craft and others.

The sanctioned individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. Companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China.

Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that over the past few years, , some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice, spread hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves.

On Tuesday, Pompeo announced that he had declared China’s repression of Muslim ethnic minorities a ‘genocide,’ possibly opening the door to new U.S. sanctions against Chinese officials. The Trump administration had steadily ramped up pressure on China since last year. During its last weeks in office, the Trump administration had hit numerous officials with sanctions for their actions on Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.