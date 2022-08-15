FreeCurrencyRates.com

China announces more military drills around Taiwan as Island’s President met with US delegates

WEB DESK

China has announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday. China is threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington after a similar recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi was the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and her trip prompted nearly two weeks of threatening military exercises by China, which claims the island as its own. In those drills, Beijing fired missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait and sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s midline, which has long been a buffer between the sides that split amid civil war in 1949.

The latest trip began Sunday with little notice ahead of time. The delegation was due to leave late Monday.

China accuses the U.S. of encouraging the island’s independence through the sale of weapons and engagement between U.S. politicians and the island’s government. Washington says it does not support independence, has no formal diplomatic ties with the island, and maintains that the two sides should settle their dispute peacefully.

