Children are invaluable assets of the country: President Murmu

President confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that children were invaluable assets of the country and asked them to think about the interest of the country and work for nation-building wherever they get opportunities

Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 on 11 children at a ceremony here.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said “Every effort made to build their future would shape the future of our society and country. We should make every effort for their safe and happy childhood and bright future. By awarding the children, we are encouraging and honouring their contribution in nation-building,” she said.

The President said that some of the award winners have shown such indomitable courage and valour at such a young age that she was not only surprised but also overwhelmed to know about them.

The awards have been conferred upon 11 children for their exceptional achievement in six categories, which include Art, Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Social Service, and Sports.

Each awardee has received a medal, a cash prize of one lakh rupees, and a certificate from the President.

President Murmu said, these awards are a recognition of their contribution and dedication to the country. The President said that, it is amazed to see the remarkable work done by these children at this tender age. She added, these children are a source of inspiration to many others also.

“Their examples are inspirational for all children and youth,” she added. The President said the country is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. “We achieved our freedom after a tough struggle. That’s why it is expected from the new generation that all of them should recognise the value of this freedom and protect it,” she said. 

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, MoS Women and Child Development, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai were also present at the award ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Smriti Irani lauded the children for their exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements. The Minister said, today the chidren who have got these awards, represent a new way of social upliftment.

