AMN

Swami Avdeshanand Acharya Mahamandaleswar of Juna Akhara has said that the people of India and their survival is the first priority and in view of the rising cases of Covid-19, the Juna Akhara have immersed all the deities who were installed for Kumbh.

He said, on behalf of Juna Akhara it is the completion of the Kumbh.