Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force arrives in Dhaka

The Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhaduaria arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three day visit on the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat. He is accompanied by a two member delegation.

The IAF Chief is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Air Force and Army Chiefs of Bangladesh and other senior officials of the country. According to a press release issued by the Indian High Commission, the Air Chief will also be visiting other major Bangladesh Airforce Bases across Bangladesh during the course of his visit.

The Indian Air Force Chief would also be paying tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who sacrificed their lives during the Liberation War of 1971, by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

The Indian delegation would also pay their homage to the father of nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by visiting Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduaria is an alumnus of the 18th Air Staff Course at DSCSC, Mirpur, Dhaka. During the visit the IAF Chief will be inducted into the ‘Mirpur Hall of Fame’ at the DSCSC.

Visit of the Indian Air Force Chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries, said the press release.

