CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF ON VISIT TO SINGAPORE

AMN

India’s the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane, has proceeded on a three day visit to Singapore from 04 to 06 April 2022. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the country.

On 04 April 2022, General Naravane will lay a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial. The Army Chief is scheduled to call on with the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base.

