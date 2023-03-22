Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter

“Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being passed by the State Assembly today. The law cover addresses several concerns of media persons in the state. It new law has also given direction to other states to look into the concern of the journalists.

“The promise we made to our journalist friends has been fulfilled today. Our thinking is that the fourth pillar of democracy should fearlessly raise the voice of the people and continue to play public participation” said chief minister Bhupesh Baghel soon after passage of the Bill .