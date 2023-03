By Andalib Akhter

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while presenting state budget for the next financial year in the state assembly today announced several welfare measures for the people of the state.

He announced that Unemployment allowance of 2500 rupees will be given to unemployed youth aged 18 to 35 years, whose annual family income is less than 2.5 lakh rupees.

The allowance of Anganwadi workers has been increased from 6500 to 10 thousand.