Chhattisgarh: BJP president JP Nadda chairs meeting of BJP core committee at Jagdalpur

AMN/ WEB DESK

President of Bharatiya Janata Party J.P Nadda on Saturday reached the tribal-dominated Bastar area of Chhattisgarh on a day visit. He chaired a meeting of the BJP core committee at Jagdalpur, the district headquarters of Bastar. Later, while addressing a public meeting at Lalbagh Maidan in Jagdalpur, he alleged that Maoist violence has increased in Chhattisgarh after the Congress government came to power. He said that development has stopped in the State in the last four years.

Later, Mr. Nadda reached Narayanpur and paid tribute to BJP District Vice President Sagar Sahu, who was killed in the Maoist attack last night.