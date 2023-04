AMN

In Chhattisgarh, four Maoists today surrendered in Sukma district of Bastar division. They have surrendered before senior officers of police and CRPF. One of the surrendered Maoists had reward of Rs. One lakh on his head. According to police, these rebels were allegedly involved in various naxal incidents.

Police officials said that the surrendered Maoists will be provided necessary assistance as per the rehabilitation policy of the state government.