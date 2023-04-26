इंडियन आवाज़     26 Apr 2023 06:52:08      انڈین آواز
Chhattisgarh: 10 security personnel, driver killed in Maoist attack in Dantewada

AMN

In Chhattisgarh, 11 people including 10 security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Dantewada district today. A team of District Reserve Guard- DRG was on an anti-Maoist operation following a specific intelligence input about the presence of a large number of Maoist cadres in the Aranpur area. After the operation, DRG team was returning to the camp. Maoists triggered a powerful blast of Improvised Explosive Devices- IED targeting the vehicle carrying the jawans near Aranpur. In this attack, 10 DRG jawans and a driver of the vehicle lost their lives. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today condemned the Naxal attack in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh and assured all possible support to the state.

Taking reports in New Delhi, the Union Minister said he talked with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on a phone and enquired about the naxal attack in Dantewada.

He also asked the state government to share the details about the incident.

