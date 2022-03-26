FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2022 02:35:10      انڈین آواز

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi back in joint lead

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

National Champion Arjun Erigaisi defeated International Master (IM) Shyam Nikhil to be back in the joint lead in the seventh round of the 19th Delhi International open chess tournament now underway here today.

With this victory, he joined Grandmaster (GM) Lalith Babu M R and Grandmaster Karthik Venkataraman who drew their game at the top of the table.

IM Nigmatov Ortik from Uzbekistan also claims his spot at the top of the table after his well-fought draw with GM Sethuraman S.P.

GM Gukesh D’s thrilling endgame skills against Iran’s IM Tahbaz Arash steered him to join the table top along with GM Harsha Bharathakoti who defeated Woman GM Srija Seshadri.

With the top of the table looking strong and ever so competitive, we can only hope to witness some top-class gameplays and be ready for some good results.

Important Results Round 7 (Indians otherwise stated) :- GM Lalith Babu (6) drew with GM Karthik Venkataraman (6); IM Shyaamnikhil P (5) lost to GM Arjun Erigaisi (6); GM Pavel Ponkratov of Russia (6) beat GM Adham Fawzy of Egypt (5); GM Neuris Delagado Ramirez of Paraguay (5.5) drew with GM Azer Mirzoev of Azerbaijan (5.5); FM Kian Seyed Poormosavi of Iran (5.5) drew with GM Sethuraman S P (5.5);

GM Iniyan P (5.5) drew with IM Vignesh N R (5.5); IM Ortik Nigmatov of Uzebkistan (6) beat GM Arjun Kalyan (5); GM Harsha Bharathakoti (6) beat WGM Srija Seshadri (5); Gholami Orimi Mahdi of Iran (5) lost to GM Abhijeet Gupta (5.5); GM Visakh N R (5.5) beat IM Harshvardhan G B (4.5); IM Srihari L R (4.5) lost to GM Deepan Chakkravarthy (5.5);

GM Karthikeyan P (5.5) beat GM Masoud Mosadeghpour of Iran (4.5); GM Mitrabha Guha (5) drew with IM Viani Antonio Dcunha (5); IM Krishna CRG (5.5) beat IM Rahul Sangma (4.5); IM Padmini Rout (4.5) lost to Neelash Saha (5.5); Saurabh Anand (4.5) lost to IM Himal Gusain (5.5); GM Laxman RR (4.5) drew with FM Aaryan Varshney (5); Manigandan SS (5) beat IM Raahul V S (4)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi back in joint lead

Harpal Singh Bedi National Champion Arjun Erigaisi defeated International Master (IM) Shyam Nikhil to be ba ...

Hitaashee wins sixth leg of Hero WPGT with  a awesome 12-under total

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 25 March : Hitaashee Bakshi became the second player to win multiple title ...

Shankar Das and Australia’s Smyth share lead at The DGC Open

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 24 March ; Kolkata’s Shankar Das and Australian Travis Smyth carded identica ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart