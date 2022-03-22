FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2022 04:08:43      انڈین آواز

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Shivika Rohilla


Harpal Singh Bedi

 In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaster RR Laxman in the first round of the 19th Delhi International Open Chess tournament that got under way here. 


Delhi girl Shivika matched the Grandmaster move for move for a long time. Laxman enjoyed the advantage throughout the game with his white pieces but Shivika was quick to pounce on an opportunity that netted her a fine game. The result was never in doubt thereafter. 


Grandmaster Cristhian Camilo Rios of Colombia was held to a draw by FIDE Master Muhammed Shuaau of Maldives on a day when most of the top seeds sailed through in the opener over their lesser known rivals.

Rios found the going tough in the early phase itself and Shuaau was able to pull off a half point without much ado. 


National Champion Arjun Erigaisi started the campaign in style beating Manigandan S S  while  defending champion Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta made a winning start at the expense of Women International Master Angela Franco Valencia of Colombia .

Second seed Pavel Ponkratov  (Russia) started  on winning note against Bala Kannamma.  

Other important Result Round – (Indians otherwise stated); GM Neuris Delgado Ramirez of Paraguay (1) beat Soham Datar (0); FM Joydeep Dutta (0) lost to GM Sethuraman S P (1); GM Gukesh D (1) beat Sudarshan Bhat (0);

CM Dhruv Khosla (0) lost to GM Lalith Babu M R (1); GM Visakh N R (1) beat CM Akila Kavinda of Sri Lanka (0); Santu Mondal (0) lost to GM Deepan Chakkravarthy (1); GM Iniyan P (1) beat Indrajeet Mahindrakar (0);

Sri Sai Baswanth P (0) lost to GM Masoud Modadeghpour of Iran (1); GM Mitrabha Guha (1) beat FM Purushothaman T (0); Hemanth Raam (0) lost to GM Arjun Kalyan (1); GM Harsha Bharathakoti (1) beat Shiva Pavan Teja Sharma (0);

FM Sidhant Gaikwad (0) lost to GM Adham Fawzy of Egypt; GM Karthik Venkatraman (1) beat Vedant Nagarkatte (1); IM Romesh Weerawardane of Sri Lanka (0) lost to IM Raahul VS (1); GM Azer Mirzoev of Azerbaijan (1) beat Soham Bhattacharya (0); Joel Paul Ganta (0) lost to IM Arash Tahbaz of Iran (1).

Earlier in the day the event was formally inaugurated by the, President All India Chess Federation  Sanjay Kapoor and Secretary  Bharat Singh Chauhan

Kapoor  also e announced that the next event will be held for 1.25 Crores as prize money.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Shivika Rohilla Harpal Singh Bedi  In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaste ...

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart