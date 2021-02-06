Chennai Test: Joe Root becomes 1st batsman to score 200 in 100th Test

England- 555/8 at stumps on 2nd day

AMN

England were 555 for the loss of eight wickets in their first innings against India at stumps on the second day of the first Test Cricket match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Dom Bess with 28 and Jack Leach with six runs were at the crease when the stumps were drawn.

Earlier, the visitors resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 263 for three. England Skipper Joe Root became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test. Ben stokes scored 82 valuable runs and helped further consolidation of the innings. Ollie Pope contributed 34 and Jos Butler added 30 runs.

For India, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two wickets each.

Both teams have entered the contest on the back of away series wins in the longest format of the game. India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while England defeated Sri Lanka 2-0. The four-match series gets interesting as its result will decide the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, who will face New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.