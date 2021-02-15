Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
CHENNAI TEST: India set a victory target of 482 runs for England

Ravichandran Ashwin scores 106 runs

AMN

England were 53 for the loss of three wickets against India while chasing the victory target of 482 runs at stumps on day three of the second Test being played in Chennai. Dan Lawrence was batting on 19 and Joe Root was on two runs when the stumps were drawn. The visitors need 429 more runs to win the match.

Earlier, India scored 286 runs in the second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was the highest scorer with 106 runs while Skipper Virat Kohli contributed 62 and Rohit Sharma added 26 runs. For the visitors, Moeen Ali and Jack Leach scalped four wickets each while Olly Stone bagged one wicket.

India bundled out England for 134 runs taking a first-innings lead of 195 runs. For India, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets whereas Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma claimed two wickets each.

India were all out for 329 runs in their first innings

