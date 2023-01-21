Charaideo Moidams is India’s nomination for UNESCO’s world heritage site status: Assam CM

AMN/ WEB DESK

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Charaideo Moidams is India’s nomination for UNESCO’s world heritage site status in the cultural category. Out of 52 sites across the country Assam’s site is selected by the Centre.

The Chief Minister had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter recently about the World Heritage Nomination Dossier of the cultural heritage site of Moidams-the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty in Charaideo to the Archaeological Survey of India for onward submission to UNESCO for their evaluation in the current year cycle of 2023. He said that a team from UNESCO will visit Charaideo in September this year to inspect the site.