Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of portals of Gangotri & Yamunotri on Akshay Tritiya

With the opening of doors of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham, the Char Dham Yatra has begun today, April 22 in Uttarakhand,. The doors of Gangotri Dham were opened on Akshaya Tritaya at 12.35 and of Yamunotri Dham at 12.41 pm today amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at Yamunotri on this occasion.

The devotees could visit Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham during the next sixth months. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will be opened on April 25 and of Badrinath Dham on April 27. The government has made adequate arrangements to facilitate the devotees during pilgrimage which include facilities of water, toilets, electricity, and first aid. The medical relief posts have been set up to provide health facilities to the devotees.

