Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
Chanu ,Arundhati win the titles,Indian women boxers end their campaign on a high with 5 gold medals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) clinched a gold each as Indian women boxers capped their campaign on a high winning five yellow medals to finish on the top of the medal tally at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament, in Budva, Montenegro

On the last day besides two -gold, Lucky Rana secured a silver as Indian women emerged as the top team with 10 medals (five gold, three silver and two bronze). Uzbekistan (2 gold) and Czech Republic (1 gold) ended at second and third position respectively.

With two medals in the men’s category, the 19-member Indian team finished the tournament with an overall second position (12 medals). Uzbekistan and Ukraine claimed first and third position respectively in the overall standing.

Three-time Khelo India gold medallist Arundhati once again showed her supremacy as the Rajasthan pugilist pulled off a dominating 5-0 victory against Ukraine’s Maryana Stoiko.

However, Manipur girl Chanu, who trains at MC Mary Kom’s academy, had to work hard against Asian junior champion Sabina Bobokulova of Uzbekistan before outshining the opponent in a close fight with a 3-2 split verdict to win the final bout as well as the gold medal.

In the 64kg, Lucky suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Finnish boxer Lia Pukkila to claim silver medal.

Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), Vinka (60kg) and T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) are the other Indian women boxers who secured gold medals in their respective categories earlier in this tournament.

For her magnificent show, Vinka received the Best Women Boxer of the Tournament award.

The Adriatic Pearl Tournament provided an ideal opportunity for the Indians as they participated in a tournament for the first time since the lockdown. With AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship scheduled in Poland from April 10-24, impressive performances here will help young Indian pugilists the required boost and confidence going forward.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) clinched a gold each ...

