Changing world order would be based on multi-alignment and policies, Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. Subramanyam Jaishankar has said that the world order needs to be replaced by a world of multi-alignment. In an interview with the Austrian publication Die Presse, the External Affairs Minister said, in this framework, the countries will choose their own particular policies, preferences and interests. Citing an example of India, Mr Jaishankar said, New Delhi rejected the pressures to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and at the same time turned Moscow into its largest oil supplier.

Dr Jaishankar further reiterated that India is in no mood to cut ties with Russia, adding that Moscow supported New Delhi with weapons over decades of non-alignment, while the United States cosseted India’s arch-enemy, Pakistan.

Speaking about the conflict in Ukraine and echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that today’s era is not of war, Dr Jaishankar called for both countries to resolve their differences at the negotiation table through dialogue and diplomacy.

The External Affairs Minister advised the European countries on the new world order, the Ukraine war, and the Chinese challenge and was apprised that they need a wake-up call to understand the shaking up of international order. He said, Europeans needed a wake-up call to understand that the difficult aspects of life are not always taken care of by others, adding, no region will be stable if dominated by a single power.

The External Affairs Minister concluded his six-day visit to Cyprus and Austria yesterday.

During the visit to Cyprus, MoUs on Defence and Military Cooperation and a Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility were signed. During Dr Jaishankar’s meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides, both sides appreciated the excellent bilateral relations and close cooperation. They undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties, including political, economic, commercial and cultural relations. They also exchanged views on India-EU relations, and regional as well as international issues of mutual interest. Cyprus became the 111th country to sign the Framework Agreement and the 92nd full-member country to join the International Solar Alliance ISA.

In Austria, the External Affairs Minister held talks with is counterpart Alexander Schallenberg. Both sides signed and initialed several agreements, including in the areas of Migration and Mobility which is the first such agreement reached by Austria with any country with whom they have a visa regime and only the second with a non-OECD country. A Working Holiday Programme agreement signed will allow Indians on holiday in Austria to find employment and work without a work permit for up to six months.

Dr Jaishankar also met the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi. They discussed further enhancing IAEA’s collaboration with India in many areas including combating climate change, medical care and other nuclear applications for societal benefit.