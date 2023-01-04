FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2023 05:45:05      انڈین آواز

Changing world order would be based on multi-alignment and policies, Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. Subramanyam Jaishankar has said that the world order needs to be replaced by a world of multi-alignment. In an interview with the Austrian publication Die Presse, the External Affairs Minister said, in this framework, the countries will choose their own particular policies, preferences and interests. Citing an example of India, Mr Jaishankar said, New Delhi rejected the pressures to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and at the same time turned Moscow into its largest oil supplier.

Dr Jaishankar further reiterated that India is in no mood to cut ties with Russia, adding that Moscow supported New Delhi with weapons over decades of non-alignment, while the United States cosseted India’s arch-enemy, Pakistan.

Speaking about the conflict in Ukraine and echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that today’s era is not of war, Dr Jaishankar called for both countries to resolve their differences at the negotiation table through dialogue and diplomacy.

The External Affairs Minister advised the European countries on the new world order, the Ukraine war, and the Chinese challenge and was apprised that they need a wake-up call to understand the shaking up of international order. He said, Europeans needed a wake-up call to understand that the difficult aspects of life are not always taken care of by others, adding, no region will be stable if dominated by a single power.

The External Affairs Minister concluded his six-day visit to Cyprus and Austria yesterday.  

During the visit to Cyprus, MoUs on Defence and Military Cooperation and a Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility were signed. During Dr Jaishankar’s meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides, both sides appreciated the excellent bilateral relations and close cooperation. They undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties, including political, economic, commercial and cultural relations. They also exchanged views on India-EU relations, and regional as well as international issues of mutual interest. Cyprus became the 111th country to sign the Framework Agreement and the 92nd full-member country to join the International Solar Alliance ISA.

In Austria, the External Affairs Minister held talks with is counterpart Alexander Schallenberg. Both sides signed and initialed several agreements, including in the areas of Migration and Mobility which is the first such agreement reached by Austria with any country with whom they have a visa regime and only the second with a non-OECD country. A Working Holiday Programme agreement signed will allow Indians on holiday in Austria to find employment and work without a work permit for up to six months.

Dr Jaishankar also met the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi. They discussed further enhancing IAEA’s collaboration with India in many areas including combating climate change, medical care and other nuclear applications for societal benefit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart