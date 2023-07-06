इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 10:12:45      انڈین آواز
Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14th of this month around 2:35 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. In a tweet, ISRO gave this information. ISRO will launch its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 Mission aimed at demonstrating critical technology to land the spacecraft on the Moon.
 
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of Lander and Rover configurations. Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module, a Propulsion module, and a Rover to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for Interplanetary missions. Safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, rover roving on the moon, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments are the key mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3. 

