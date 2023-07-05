Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN

Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota spaceport today. The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO informed this in a tweet. The launch is planned between 12 and 19th of this month. The Propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100kms lunar orbit. The Propulsion module will orbit the Moon as was done in Chandrayaan I and II. ISRO is making a second attempt to gently drop the lander on the surface of the Moon and the rover to move around the lunar surface.

The Indian Space Agency has made improvements in the lander after learning from Chandrayaan 2 mission of 2019 when the lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface due to a software glitch. The payloads on the Lander of Chandrayaan 3 will soft land on Moon and measure the thermal conductivity and temperature, seismicity around the landing site and estimate the plasma density. The Rover payload will derive the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.