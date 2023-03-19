CGST South Delhi busted racket of firms fraudulently claiming input tax credit of 17 crore rupees

AMN

The Central Goods and Service Tax, Delhi South Commissionerate has busted a racket of firms fraudulently claiming input tax credit of 17 crore rupees. The inspections were conducted at the registered premises of three bogus firms in Delhi – NexGen Busicorp, XEL Informatics and GW Infotech Private Limited. The CBDT said, they were engaged in fake invoicing and circular trading. Incriminating documents were resumed from the premises of the taxpayers. Two persons have been arrested in this case yesterday.