Centre’s pro-active steps helped to quickly enhance Oxygen production during 2nd wave: SC Oxygen audit panel

The Oxygen audit panel appointed by Supreme Court has said in its report that pro-active steps taken by Union government during the first wave COVID helped to quickly enhance Oxygen production during the second wave.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra today said audit panel report has said Delhi government had shown its oxygen requirement by inflating it by 4 times.

Mr Patra called it shocking and criticised the Delhi government.

He said it is unbelievable to see that the AAP government was playing politics with Oxygen supply when Covid was at its peak.

Mr Patra said it is petty politics.