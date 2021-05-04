Centre waives IGST on import of COVID related medical supplies

AMN

In a major relief Centre waives IGST on the import of COVID related medical supplies including Remdesivir Injection/API, Medical Oxygen, O2 Concentrators, Cryogenic tanks & COVID Vaccines among others.

The exemption has been granted till 30th June for free distribution of these medical supplies.

Earlier the Centre had waived the import duty & health cess on such medical supplies.

This exemption will enable import of the COVID relief supply imported free of cost for free distribution without payment of IGST.

State Governments have been asked to appoint a nodal authority to facilitate the importers to avail the relief exemption.