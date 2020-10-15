Centre to provide all assistance to rain battered Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

AMN

The incessant rain created havoc in Andhra Pradesh. Nearly 371 villages were affected by the floods and about 1,470 kilometers of roads were damaged. 10 people died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last two days.

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rainfall. Home Minister Amit Shah said that Union Government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states in this hour of need.

In Telangana, at least 15 persons died in rain related incidents in Hyderabad in the past 3 days when heavy rains battered the state capital and several people have been missing. Over 44 thousand people have been shifted to 64 relief camps from the low-lying areas and rain affected areas in and around Hyderabad.

Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Ramarao has directed officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent outburst of communicable diseases. AIR correspondent reports, people in Telangana especially in its capital city Hyderabad have got little respite from rains from this morning. However, the flood water continue storming several residential colonies. Waterlogging especially the residential areas close to waterbodies continue. Meanwhile, relief operations have gained momentum while the Army, National Disaster Management Forces and local authorities are taking part in the relief works in rain affected areas. The restoration works are also underway.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy is visiting various rain affected areas in Hyderabad. He assured that the government will extend all possible help to the affected families. In other parts of the state, the district authorities have begun enumerating losses especially crop losses in the rain affected districts. Special attention is being given for preventive measures to arrest the spread of communicable diseases.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for a review meeting with all concerned Ministers and senior officials.