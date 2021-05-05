1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
Centre reviews availability of drugs for COVID treatment

Increased production capacity of Remdesivir will augment domestic availability of injection: Minister

AMN / WEB DESK

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has said that a total of 34 lakh 50 thousand vials of Remdesivir has been allocated to States and Union Territories since 21st of last month. He said, the allocation to States is a dynamic process and efforts will be made to further enhance supply in the coming weeks. Mr Gowda today chaired a meeting to review availability of drugs for COVID treatment and other essential drugs.

During the meeting, Mr Gowda appreciated the efforts of all seven manufacturers of Remdesivir for increasing the production capacity to one crore three lakh vials per month, from 38 lakh vials per month. He said, this increased capacity will augment domestic availability of the injection.

The Minister stressed the need to continuously monitor availability of other essential medicines and to check instances of black marketing and hoarding.

Drugs Controller General of India, Dr. Somani informed that a survey is being undertaken to ascertain availability of various medicines in the market. Preliminary findings suggest that at present, there is adequate availability of medicines in the market and the Department of Pharma, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and NPPA will continue to closely monitor their availability. Regarding black marketing and hoarding, Dr. Somani conveyed that State Drug Controllers have been instructed to make teams at State level for field inspections. Strict Action is being taken against hoarding and black-marketing of drugs.

It is time to relish 'Sadabahar' mango

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

