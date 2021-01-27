Centre releases over Rs 12,000 crore to States for providing grants to Rural Local Bodies

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Department of Expenditure of Ministry of Finance has released an amount of over Rs 12,351 crore to 18 States for providing grants to the Rural Local Bodies. This amount is the 2nd instalment of basic grants released in this financial year.

The grant has been released to 18 States which have provided the Utilisation Certificate for the first instalment and on the recommendation of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The grants to Rural Local Bodies are released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission to create community assets and improve financial viability of the Rural Local Bodies.

The States are required to transfer the grants to the Rural Local Bodies within 10 working days of receipt from the Central Government. So far a total grant of Rs 45,738 crore has been released to Rural Local bodies in 2020-21.