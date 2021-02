AMN / NEW DELHI

The Centre has rejected proposals of several State Governments’ to extend the working hours in factories to make up for the production loss due to lockdown.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said, his ministry had received draft ordinances and bills from different states regarding amendment in the existing provisions of the Factories Act, 1948 to extend the working hours. He said, the ministry has not agreed to the proposals.