Centre moves SC seeking review of order releasing 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Government has moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a review of its ruling of November 11 giving remission to six convicts in the death of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The Centre claimed it did not get a chance to present its side and that the Supreme Court’s decision is “legally flawed”.

On November 11, the Supreme Court released Nalini Sriharan and five other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who had been serving life sentences for nearly three decades, noting its earlier order releasing another convict, AG Perarivalan, was equally applicable to them.

Nalini and the other prisoners left the Tamil Nadu jails the following day. The first person to be freed was Nalini V Sriharan, who said that her unwavering conviction that she is innocent had kept her alive for all these years. They were welcomed at Puzhal prison by AG Perarivalan, who was also released from prison in May, and his mother, Arputhammal.

Nalini, the longest-serving female prisoner in the nation, was taken into custody in 1991 at the age of 24. She was working as a stenographer for a private company when she first met Murugan, a member of the outlawed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

At a political gathering in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a female suicide bomber named Dhanu.

