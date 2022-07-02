FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2022 06:46:11      انڈین آواز

Centre hands over probe to NIA into killing of Umesh Kolhe at Amravati in Maharashtra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Home Ministry has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of a veterinary medical professional, Umesh Kolhe at Amravati in Maharashtra on the 21st of June to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Ministry said, the conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated.

A team of NIA has reached Amravati to investigate the murder case of Umesh Kolhe. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali informed that six accused have been arrested so far.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Anil Bonde demanded a high-level inquiry into the murder of Umesh Kolhe. Dr. Bonde said, this incident is similar to Udaipur. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart