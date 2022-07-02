Centre hands over probe to NIA into killing of Umesh Kolhe at Amravati in Maharashtra

AMN

Union Home Ministry has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of a veterinary medical professional, Umesh Kolhe at Amravati in Maharashtra on the 21st of June to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Ministry said, the conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated.

A team of NIA has reached Amravati to investigate the murder case of Umesh Kolhe. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali informed that six accused have been arrested so far.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Anil Bonde demanded a high-level inquiry into the murder of Umesh Kolhe. Dr. Bonde said, this incident is similar to Udaipur.