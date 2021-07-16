Centre grants relief package of 800 crore rupees to Tamil Nadu for Covid-19 management

AMN / WEB DESK
Tamil Nadu Health Minister M. Subramaniam said that the Union Government granted a relief package of 800 crore rupees for management of the second wave and prevention of the third wave in the state.
Speaking to the media in New Delhi after meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday, he said that more grants would be given after exhaustion of the fund. Mr. Subramaniam said that the state has sought additional doses of vaccines and urged the Union Government to permit vaccine manufacturing units at Chengalpet and Coonoor.