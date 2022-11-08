FreeCurrencyRates.com

Centre grants 265 Diplomate of National Board postgraduate medical seats to J&K

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Government has granted 265 Diplomate of National Board postgraduate medical seats to several Government hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir across 20 districts with the active contribution of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with NBEMS took a lead role and ensured that several postgraduate seats of NBEMS were granted to various government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry said that at present, there exist more than 250 Post Graduation seats across 20 districts in phase-I of the expansion plan. It said, two more PG seats will be granted in the second phase. Furthermore, fifty per cent of the PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors to provide them with the opportunity for postgraduate training.

The Ministry stressed that this important step will not only ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are benefit but the doctors of the state will also get an opportunity of being trained in their own region.

