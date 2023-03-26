इंडियन आवाज़     26 Mar 2023 04:35:58      انڈین آواز
Centre further reduces AFSPA from Nagaland, Assam and Manipur

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Government has once again decided to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. Home Minister Amit Shah said that this decision has been taken in view of the significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India.

Home Ministry said that compared to 2014, there is a reduction of 76 percent in extremist incidents in 2022. The deaths of security personnel have come down by 90 percent and the deaths of civilians have come down by 97 percent during this period.

Earlier, in a historic move, Centre had reduced disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 2022. Taking another important decision yesterday, disturbed areas under AFSPA in these three states are being further reduced again from 1st April this year.

Under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, several peace accords were implemented in the North-Eastern states in last four years.

As a result, most of the extremist groups have laid down their arms and become partners in the peace and development of the North East. Around seven thousand insurgents have surrendered from 2014 till now.

During the last four years, Home Ministry has signed several historic agreements which have resolved decades-old problems, including The Bodo Accord of January 2020 and The Karbi-Anglong Agreement of September 2021.

