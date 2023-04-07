इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2023 02:25:59      انڈین آواز
Centre extends ceasefire agreements with three Naga groups

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The government has decided to extend the ceasefire agreement with three Naga groups for a further period of one year.

The groups include the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K-Khango (NSCN-K-Khango).

As per the statement by the Home Ministry, the ceasefire with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN/NK) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland Reformation (NSCN/R) will be effected from 28th April, 2023 to 27th April, 2024.

However, the ceasefire agreement with NSCN/K-Khango has been from April 18th, 2023 to April 17th, 2024. All these groups are breakaway factions of NSCN-IM and NSCN-K and signed ceasefire agreements with the government over the years.

