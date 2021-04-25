Centre directs states, UTs to ensure liquid oxygen exclusively used for medical purposes only

AMN
Centre has directed States and Union Territories to ensure that liquid oxygen is exclusively used for medical purposes only. The exception to nine industries has also withdrawn in order to enhance availability of Medical Oxygen in the country.
Union Home Secretary and Chairman National Executive Committee, Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of Union Territories in this regard. Mr Bhalla has asked all manufacturing units to maximise their production of liquid oxygen and make it available to government for use of medical purposes only with immediate effect until further orders. All stocks of liquid oxygen should also be made available to the government for use of medical purpose. Mr Bhalla said, no exception is allowed to any industry with regard to use of liquid oxygen.