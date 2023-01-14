Centre constitutes Joint Review Mission for West Bengal to review implementation of PM POSHAN Scheme

AMN

The centre has constituted a Joint Review Mission (JRM) for West Bengal to review the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) Scheme this month. The JRM will review a few major araes, including the fund flow from State to Schools and implementing agencies, the availability of Management Structure at various levels and Creation of Capital Assets. It will also review the Operationalization of Mid-Day Meal Rules 2015, tasting and testing of meals, Bank Account of Cook-cum-helpers and Dissemination of Food Safety Guidelines.