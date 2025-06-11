Centre Clears ₹6,405 Cr Rail Projects for Jharkhand, Karnataka & AP

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet has approved two projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of six thousand 405 crore rupees. These projects include Koderma – Barkakana Doubling and Ballari – Chikjajur Doubling rail line. Briefing media in New Delhi after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Koderma – Barkakana Doubling project of 133 kilometres will provide enhanced connectivity to 938 villages and 15 lakh population. He said, the projects will connect four districts in Jharkhand – Koderma, Chatra, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh. Mr Vaishnaw informed that the project section will pass through a major coal-producing area of Jharkhand.

Mr Vaishnaw said, the second project Ballary – Chikjajur doubling line of 185 kilometres will connect Mangalore port to Secunderabad. He said, the project line traverses through Ballari and Chitradurga districts of Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The two projects covering seven Districts across the states of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 318 kilometers. The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. It will enhance connectivity to over one thousand four hundred villages, which have a population of over 28 lakh.