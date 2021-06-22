Centre clarifies, full supplies of COVID-19 vaccine provided to States before 21st June

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Health Ministry has clarified that the Government of India had ensured that entire supplies of COVID-19 vaccines under the direct state procurement were provided to the concerned states before 21st June 2021. The Ministry’s clarification came following media reports alleging non-supply of any free vaccines for 18 to 44 priority age group by Delhi government amid the ongoing free COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The Ministry said that as per data of state procurement, the allocated 5.6 lakh doses of direct state procurement have been supplied to Delhi before 21st June by the vaccine manufacturers. Further, an additional 8.8 lakh doses of vaccines have been provided to Delhi under the Government of India procurement free of cost and more are in the pipeline which will be supplied by end of this month. Till today, Delhi has over 9.9 lakh balance and unutilized doses of COVID vaccines available with it.

The Ministry added that with effect from 21st June, both the State Government and Government of India supplies are to be used for populations above 18 years as all categories of priority groups are now unified and are to be provided vaccination free of cost at the State designated Government COVID Vaccination Centre.