Centre asks TN, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra to take measures for effective management of COVID

The Centre has asked the governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to these five States in view of the rise in weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity rate. In the letter, Mr Bhushan has advised the States to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by the Health Ministries. He said, the five fold strategy like Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination should be followed with continued focus on Covid Appropriate Behaviour, monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 and adequate testing.

Mr. Bhusan pointed out that a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 3 months. He said, from past one week, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed as 15,708 cases were reported in the week ending 27th May which has gone up to 21,055 cases till 3rd of June. There is also a rise in weekly positivity from 0.52 per cent to 0.73 per cent during the week.

There are a few States which are reporting a higher contribution to India’s cases indicating the possibility of a localized spread of infection. He said, therefore there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

