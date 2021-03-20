Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Centre asks states, UTs to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

AMN / NEW DELHI

The UNION Home Ministry has instructed all the States and Union Territories to take necessary steps to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among people and ensure strict enforcement of safety measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In a letter written to all the Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of Union Territories by the Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, it is stressed that guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution must be strictly followed. It is also asked to ensure wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

The Home Ministry has urged all the States and Union Territories to take necessary measures for creating awareness among people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. This order came in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in some of the States and Union Territories.

