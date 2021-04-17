India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
Centre asks States, UTs to ensure hassle free movement of Oxygen carrying vehicles

The Centre has asked all States and Union Territories to ensure hassle-free inter and intra-state movement of Vehicles carrying Medical Oxygen. In a letter written to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked them to fully comply with the supply plan prepared for distribution of medical logistics including Medical Oxygen.

Mr. Bhalla urged the state governments to ensure that no restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the State in which they are located.

The Centre has said that Medical Oxygen is an essential public health commodity and any impediment in its supplies can critically impact the management of patients suffering from COVID-19 disease in other parts of the country.

